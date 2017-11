Spider-Man

[in tune] Spider-Man, Spider-Man / Does whatever current Marvel can’t …



What is the best use of a real-life location in Spider-Man? This movie came out in May 2002. The summer before, Sony had started running a teaser trailer in which Spider-Man catches a group of bank robbers by spinning a giant web between the Twin Towers. After 9/11, the studio scrambled to pull the trailer and digitally erase the towers from the actual movie. I can’t speak for anyone living beyond the New York metro area at that time, but for me, despite all of this, Spider-Man still played like a soaring, heroic tribute to the city we all needed. And digitally scrubbed skyline or no, I was grateful for it.

What is the best random anecdote about Spider-Man? This question is probably asking for, like, stories from the set or whatever, but I’m going to get personal: My first kiss was the “Spider-Man kiss,” and it was exceptionally stupid.

It was only a year or two before most reasonable people realized that the Spider-Man kiss was completely unfeasible and utterly lacking in romance, but anyway, four years later, there I was, with one of us sitting on a park bench and the other on the ground. Guy on the park bench was craning down really stupidly to mime being upside down, guy on the ground (me) was craning upward, yadda yadda yadda. I basically had to go full-blown Exorcist, contorting my neck to make it work. I can’t say I enjoyed it. I mean: If you’re not Spider-Man, what excuse do you have for hanging upside down like that? And who attempts superhero acrobatics for their first kiss? The whole thing was a scam.